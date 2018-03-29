A scene of arson after violent clashes between two groups during a Ramnavmi procession in Aurangabad district on Monday. | PTI File

PATNA: While strife-torn Aurangabad in southern Bihar returned to normalcy on Wednesday, tension prevailed in Rosera and Munger after communal clashes took place in the two towns a day before.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawans conducted flag-marches in Rosera town of the central Samastipur district and shops remains closed. Areas around Jama Masjid, into which a mob had forcibly entered and mounted a saffron flag on Tuesday, were under heavy police deployment.

Trouble started in Rosera on Tuesday as hundreds of people gathered around the mosque at Gudri Bazar demanding instant punishment for an unknown man who had allegedly thrown a flip-flop at a procession on Monday. The mob entered the mosque and set parts of it afire. A man identified as Mohammad Sajjad was taken into custody, said sources.

READ | Bhagalpur to Sheikhpura: Timeline of communal clashes in Bihar in March​

“The situation is under control and being closely monitored. We are probing the allegations levelled by both sides and identifying trouble-makers,” said Rosera DSP Ajit Kumar.

In Munger, a clash between two communities late on Tuesday night as some people protested against a controversial song being played and inflammatory slogans being chanted in an immersion procession of Chaiti Durga. Stones were pelted by both sides and shots were also fired at the Neelam Chowk thoroughfare. Violence was witnessed in several parts of the town and property and vehicles were set afire, said sources.

The situation is well under control now. Shops remained closed in some areas, but schools and banks remained working,” said Vikas Vaibhav, DIG of Munger range.

In Aurangabad, as many as 122 people were arrested in connection with the communal clashes witnessed in the town for two days.

“No fresh trouble has been witnessed. Three FIRs have been registered for Monday and Tuesday’s violence, and nearly 500 people are accused. They are being identified with the help of CCTV footage and being arrested,” said Aurangabad SP Satya Prakash.

Meanwhile, legislators of Bihar’s main Opposition party RJD accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of explaining away the clashes under the influence of his ally BJP.

RJD and Congress also attacked the government for its failure to arrest Arjit Shashwat, the son of Union minister Ashwini Choubey, on the charge of inciting violence in Bhagalpur’s Nathnagar on March 17. A local court has issued arrest warrants against him and eight others.