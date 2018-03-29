In this file photo, Union Minister Babul Supriyo speaks to the media after discussing Raniganj violence with West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathy in Kolkata. | PTI

ASANSOL: An FIR has been filed against Union Minister Babul Supriyo for allegedly violating Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and assaulting an IPS officer after he was prevented from visiting the violence-hit areas in Asansol, where the situation continued to remain tense over a Ram Navami procession.

The minister, who was booked in North Asansol police station, was heading to the city to take stock of the situation when he was barred from entering the area by the security forces.

Earlier in the day, Supriyo said that the state administration, including the police and the district magistrate, was acting like the Trinamool Congress cadres and was doing nothing to take stock of the current situation.

Supriyo, who also met state Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi during his visit, said that he has informed the Centre that several attempts by the Governor to convince the state to allow paramilitary force in Asansol have failed.

The Ram Navami celebrations on March 25 had turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of Bengal leaving three dead and several injured.

On March 28, the Centre sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on incidents of arson and violence.

In addition, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asserted that such behaviour was unacceptable in her state and that her government would strongly deal with each miscreant.

Following the continued violence, Section 144 was imposed in Asansol, on March 28.