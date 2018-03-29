Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lauded the efforts of the Gauhati High Court for setting up fast track courts | PTI

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Thursday resolved to approve setting up exclusive fast-track courts in Assam for day-to-day trial of cases relating to rape and murder of women and children.

The court order came following a letter from Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court on March 26.

"An administrative Committee consisting of the Chief Justice and several senior judges has resolved to approve the matter in a meeting held at the office of the Chief Justice," said a statement issued by the court.

The court added that the committee had also resolved to work out the modalities and submit a report within three days.

Sonowal has expressed deep concern over the ghastly rape and murder of a minor girl at Nagaon district and other cases of similar nature.

Sonowal also expressed regret that the society had to face such grisly crimes even though women have traditionally enjoyed high respect in the Assamese society.

Sonowal in his letter also lauded the efforts of the Gauhati High Court for setting up fast track courts to try cases under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1971 which has led to speedy conviction of culprits and reducing incidents of poaching in Assam.