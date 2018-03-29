Representational image. In this October 2017 file photo, smoke rises from burning police vehicles in Tajjpur police station campus after it was torched by an angry protesters at Tajpur in Samastipur district. (Photo | PTI)

Here is a timeline of communal clashes which happened in Bihar during March 2018.

March 17, Bhagalpur: Clashes erupt between two communities in Bhagalpur’s Nathnagar area during an unauthorised procession taken out by BJP, Bajran Dal and RSS activists. The procession was led by Arijit Shashwat, son of Union minister Ashwani Choubey. Over 35 people including policemen were injured and several shops and vehicles were set afire. No arrests have been made so far. An arrest warrant has been issued by a court against Shashwat and eight others, but they elude the cops.

March 24, Siwan: A clash between two communities took place following an alleged effort by some people to stop a Ram Navmi procession at Hassanpura. Both sides indulged in stone-pelting, three vehicles were burnt. Six people were arrested.

March 25, Aurangabad: Communal clashes erupt in Aurangabad following a stone-pelting incident during a Ram Navmi procession. Clashes continue for two days, leaving over 25 people injured and 50 shops gutted. Curfew was clamped in the town and internet services were withdrawn. Cops arrest 122 people.

March 27, Samastipur: Members of two communities clash and a mosque is vandalised in Rosera. Some people forcibly hoist a saffron flag on top of a minaret of the mosque. These incidents take place a day after a slipper was allegedly thrown at a Ram Navami procession. Ten people, including a probationary IPS officer, were injured and three vehicles were set afire. Curfew was imposed. Three people were arrested.

March 27, Munger: Clash between two communities erupted after some people protested against a controversial song being played and inflammatory slogans being chanted during an immersion procession of Chaiti Durga. Stones were pelted and shots were fired by both sides at a thoroughfare. Violence spreads to several parts of the town. Property and vehicles were set afire.

March 28, Silao (Nalanda): Heavy stone-pelting after a dispute over the route of a Ram Navami procession, and police had to resort to mild use of force besides firing tear gas shells to quell the mobs. More than 20 people, including a policeman, were injured. Fourteen people were arrested.

March 28, Sheikhpura: Participants of a Ram Navami procession clash with police after their demand to use a route other than the permitted one in Girhinda area of the district is rejected. Police resort to lathicharge. An FIR was lodged. The troublemakers are being identified.