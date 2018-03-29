PATNA: Two BJP leaders were arrested on Thursday in Bihar's Samastipur district on the charge of disturbing communal harmony that resulted in clashes during the Ram Navami procession, police said.

Dinesh Jha and Mohan Patwa were arrested on the basis of a video footage of the incident in Rosera town of Samastipur.

Samastipur Superintendent of Police Dipak Ranjan said the two were arrested along with 10 others. He said they were questioned on the clashes.

After the arrests, workers and supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party -- which is part of the ruling alliance along with the Janata Dal-United in Bihar -- held a protest against the police action on Thursday and termed the action "one-sided".

BJP's Samastipur district President Ramsumran Singh demanded the release of the two leaders without delay.

Communal tension again gripped Rosera town in Samastipur three days after communal clashes on Monday night. More than 60 persons, including policemen, were injured and dozens of shops and vehicles were torched in Rosera during the clashes.

Hundreds of additional securitymen, including two battalions of the Rapid Action Force, have been deployed in sensitive areas in Rosera, with senior police officials keeping an eye on the situation.

Police is patrolling the town and Internet services have been suspended to check the spread of rumours.

Reports of communal tension in districts like Bhagalpur, Aurangabad, Munger, Nalanda, Sheikhpura and Jaamui were also received.

The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allegedly failing to prevent communal disharmony.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has demanded the arrest of Union Minister Ashwani Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat for allegedly stoking communal passion in Bhagalpur.

Last week, a case was lodged against BJP leader Shashwat for taking out a procession without prior permission, inciting communal sentiments and roaming on the streets with weapons.

A BJP MP from Bihar, Ashwani Choubey is a Minister of State in the Modi government.