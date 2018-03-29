PATNA: Janata Dal (United) (JDU) MLA Shyam Rajak on Thursday assured that Union Minister Ashwini Choubey’s son Arijit Shashwat, who is accused of inciting communal clashes in Bihar’s Bhagalpur will be arrested soon.

“It’s not like that the police are not doing their work. The culprits will be nabbed; they would not be spared for their act,” Rajak said.

READ | Bhagalpur to Sheikhpura: Timeline of communal clashes in Bihar in March​

Bihar police earlier on Sunday issued an arrest warrant against Shashwat for allegedly inciting communal clashes that broke out in Bhagalpur, on March 17.

The incident took place during a procession that was carried out by workers from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), RSS and Bajrang Dal, and was led by Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat.

An FIR was also registered against Shashwat for allegedly inciting communal clash.

Shashwat moved an anticipatory bail application on March 26 against the arrest warrant issued against him.