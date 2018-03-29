NEW DELHI: Launching a strong attack on the BJP and the RSS on the leak of Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the incidents were a result of the destruction of institutions by the BJP and the RSS.

He also warned that this was only the beginning .

In a tweet, Rahul said, ''the exam leaks destroy the hopes and futures of millions of students. The Congress always protected our institutions. This is what happens when institutions are destroyed by the RSS/BJP.Believe me when I say, this is only the beginning.''

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on leak in the Class 10 and 12 board examination, saying that a 'leak' in everything meant that the country's 'chowkidar' was 'weak'.

In a post on social media, Mr Gandhi said ''How many leaks - data leak, Aadhaar leak, SSC exam leak, Election date leak, CBSE papers leak. There is a leak in everything. The 'chowkidar ' is weak.''

The post comes a day after the CBSE announced a re-test of Class 10 board Maths exam and Class 12 board Economics paper, after reports of leak of the question papers.