The Delhi police have on Thursday arrested a man allegedly involved in the leak of CBSE's Class XII Economics and Class X Maths question papers.

Vicky runs a coaching institute at Sector 8, Rajinder Magar in Delhi. A complaint was received by the CBSE on 23rd March 2018 from an unknown source who had also claimed two schools in Rajinder Nagar were also involved in the question papers' leakage.

According to a DNA report, the Delhi police has detained Vicky, the alleged 'Kingpin' and the main suspect in the case.

In the wake of reports claiming paper leaks, the CBSE had yesterday announced re-examination of the two papers.

The re-examination has been necessitated after the papers of the Economics exam of class XII held on March 26 and Maths exam of class X held on March 28 were leaked on social media hours before the examination.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged leak of the CBSE examination papers.

The Delhi Police's crime branch is investigating the alleged leak of Class XII Economics and Class X Maths papers after registering two separate cases in the matter.

The office of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had received an unaddressed envelope on March 26 containing four sheets of handwritten answers of the Class XII Economics paper, the Board said in its complaint to the Delhi Police.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “CBSE will come up with the next step and the new exam dates in the next couple of days.”

“We must make all efforts that these exams proceed smoothly and without any breach,” he added.

Javadekar assured that culprits behind the paper leak will not be spared.

Background:

On 26 March, Monday, panic had gripped the students of Class XII following claims on social media that the economics paper had been leaked even though the CBSE denied there was any slip up.

Reports about the economics paper being leaked had circulated on social media, including on WhatsApp, several hours before the exam commenced on Monday.

The CBSE, however, denied any leak and urged students and parents not to panic.

A similar incident occurred on March 15, when the Delhi government had said that it had received complaints about the Class XII CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked.

A probe was later ordered even though the board had denied any leak.

The Delhi Police had said they have registered two cases.

The first case in connection with the leak of Economics paper was lodged on March 27 while the case pertaining to Maths paper was lodged on March 28, following a complaint by the regional director of CBSE.