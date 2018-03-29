SUKMA: The use of IEDs and landmines is being condemned globally, but Naxals in India are using these devices frequently against security forces.



On March 13, a powerful landmine blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district killed nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.



In another attack on March 24, five District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured in an IED explosion carried out by Naxals.



Experts have condemned the use of IEDs and Landmine blasts in the state.



Journalist Rajendra Vajpayee said, "This is a repetition of the recent ambush by the Maoists in Burkapal and Kistaram, but it is because of the intelligence of the army and the alert received that the attack did not get much hype. Had their been huge casualties, the situation would have been different. Naxalites are making constant efforts to slay jawans just as they did in the Burkapal attack. They have not been very successful."



The Naxals are continuously killing innocent people.



Social activist Sampat Jha said, "The Naxals are very clever. They always try to create differences between the civilians and the security forces. They appear as civilians and wear similar clothes like us and successfully lay traps. After the incident, when security forces carry out a search operation, they fail to get trapped.



The Naxals are using tribals as shields to spread their brand of mayhem.