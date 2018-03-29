HARYANA: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said e-Panchayats will help root out corruption from the state.

The chief minister was here to address a public meeting and lay foundation stones for several projects.

There were problems in the initial phases of implementation of the GST, which were removed later.

Similarly, problems in implementing the e-Panchayat programme such as lack of computer knowledge among staff will also be solved in a few months, he said.

The system will run perfectly and help in abolishing corruption, Khattar said.

The chief minister also urged people to make themselves aware about the benefits of e-Panchayts, a release said.

Khattar said that as many as 150 'Antodaya Bhawans' will be set up in the state to enable people residing in villages and wards to avail benefits of about 300 government welfare schemes.

Initially, the facility will be made available in six districts from April 14, the release said.

He also claimed that jobs were now being given on merit and there was no involvement of middlemen.

On an attempt by a handful of INLD workers to show his convoy black flags, Khattar said the main opposition party in the state is left only with the task of opposing and showing black flags.

The party name should now be "black flag party", he said.

Ministers Anil Vij and Krishan Lal Pawar and Member of Parliament Ratan Lal Kataria were among others present on the occasion.