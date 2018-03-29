NEW DELHI: The Opposition parties questioned the Election Commission's move to not include BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya’s name in the preliminary enquiry in the ‘date leak’ case. EC officials said Malviya has already submitted his version, while the Opposition said he should also be probed about the leak of the Karnataka poll schedule.

The committee headed by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha will question Congress’ social media in-charge Srivatsa B over the “source of information” of his tweets.

The panel has set a seven-day deadline for the committee to submit its report on the findings. However, the order does not mention Malviya’s name in the terms of reference of the committee. Both Malviya and Srivatsa B had tweeted the dates of polling and counting of votes minutes before the EC’s official announcement.

The Congress alleged Malviya was exonerated suggesting that it was a case of alleged bias. “Surprising that @ECI_India exonerates BJP IT Head, who initiated ‘Date Leak’ & constitutes an inquiry thereafter,” Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said.