GUWAHATI: Trouble has been mounting for former Chief Ministers TR Zeliang of Nagaland and Okram Ibobi Singh of Manipur after the BJP captured power in the two states.

Zeliang has been issued fresh summons by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case related to funding of insurgent outfits by various government departments in Nagaland. The probe agency has sought his presence at its head office in New Delhi on March 31.

Ibobi finds himself in a spot of bother after the vigilance and anti-corruption police station in Manipur registered an FIR against him for alleged graft in the multi-crore Loktak Lake cleaning project scam.

Zeliang told The New Indian Express over the phone from Kohima on Wednesday that he would depose before the NIA. “Yes, I am going to New Delhi to meet them. I don’t know what they would want to know from me. Let’s see,” he said.

Earlier, the NIA had summoned him for deposition at its Delhi office on March 13, but he skipped it on the ground that he had to attend a session of the Nagaland Assembly.

In Manipur, the FIR was registered against Ibobi, former project directors Gojendro Singh and Ibobi Singh of Loktak Development Authority. They were charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal misconduct and abuse of official position. It was alleged that the crime was committed between August 2008 and October 2009.