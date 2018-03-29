NEW DELHI: The upgraded 'Himmat' app is more of 'utility' rather than an 'emergency safety' app, a senior Delhi Police official said today.

While addressing a session on safety and security at a two-day conference on Safer Road Transportation to Promote National Tourism, the official said 'Himmat Plus' offers a wide range of safety features to its users.

It has a special feature for scanning the QR codes of taxi, auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers to verify their details, said Sanjay Baniwal, special commissioner of police, women safety, modernisation and airport.

The details of taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers at the airport were collected and fed in the server of the app.

Each driver has been provided with a 'QR card' to be placed in their vehicle which can be scanned by the commuter to establish their authenticity.

The app can be used by women commuters coming out of the Delhi Airport and five metro stations -- Anand Vihar, Vishwa Vidyalaya, Malviya Nagar, Saket and Nehru Place, he added.

The officer said the app would act as a deterrent to crimes against women.

"Women are little vulnerable while travelling and when they board a taxi or an auto-rickshaw, they do not know if it is safe.

The upgraded app will definitely empower them and boost their confidence," he said.

With upgraded features and user-friendly interface, the app is no longer restricted to just being an emergency app.

The upgraded app has been transformed from an 'emergency safety' app to a 'utility' app.

The process of registration has also been simplified.

Now anybody can download it on their mobiles unlike the previous app for which one had to visit the Delhi Police's website to download it," the officer said.

The Facebook page of the Delhi Traffic Police and Twitter handles of the Delhi Police have also been linked to the app to provide traffic updates and other information, he added.