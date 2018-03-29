PANAJI: Slamming those spreading lies about Manohar Parrikar's medical condition, Additional Solicitor General Atmaram Nadkarni on Thursday said he was doing fine and urged people not to believe fake stories about the Goa Chief Minister's health.

"The Chief Minister's health is fine. He is undergoing treatment abroad and doing extremely well. In fact, it is most unfortunate that some people have started sending out wrong messages. Some are virtually fabricated and said these are sent by Parrikar. These are all nasty messages. It is very unfortunate," Nadkarni, a key Parrikar aide, told reporters here.

"My only request is that when it is somebody's health, one should leave the person and the family (alone) to handle the situation... though he is a public figure and lakhs of people are praying for him and his health," he said.

Asked if action should be taken against those circulating fake messages on the social media, Nadkarni said: "Circulating false news by itself is an offence... he is a public figure, so nobody is going to file cases in such matters and waste time. The best thing is that such things have to be ignored."

Parrikar is undergoing treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer in a New York hospital.

Police have already questioned journalist Harish Volvoikar, running a WhatsApp-based news service, after a senior BJP functionary complained to police that he had circulated a fake story about Parrikar's death.

Volvoikar has denied the charge, claiming unknown persons had fabricated the news and falsely credited him as its author on the social media.

The Chief Minister's Office issued a denial last week, after a letter of repentance and introspection purportedly written by Parrikar went viral on the social media.

