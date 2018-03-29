DEHRADUN: Supreme Court Lawyer Manoj Gorkela has been appointed as the new Deputy Advocate General (DAG) of Uttarakhand by the state government.

Gorkela replaced former law officer of the state, Mukesh Kumar Giri.

Confirming his appointment Gorkela told ANI "As the DAG, I will now argue, all the cases of Uttarakhand state that are pending before the Apex Court. I will in my constant endeavor continuously work and argue for the progress of the state of Uttarakhand”.



Gorkela, who is Vice-Chairman of Lawyer of the World Association, has had a distinguished career as a lawyer. He served as the Standing Counsel for the Government of India from 2005-2011.