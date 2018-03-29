Army soldier takes position behind trees near a residential building in Srinagar. | AP

SRINAGAR: Militants tonight shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and injured his wife in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

"Militants fired upon SPO Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh inside his residence at Katsoo in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district," the police official said.

While the SPO was killed in the spot, his wife, Fareeda, suffered injuries in the firing by the militants, the official said.

He said the woman has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident, the ultras fired upon a man at Chancer in Kulgam district, the official said.

Sayar Wani was hit by a bullet in the leg, he said, adding the injured was admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

On the other hand, another group of militants opened fire on an Army patrol in Shopian district, prompting security forces to launch a cordon-and-search operation tonight.

The ultras fired upon a patrolling party of the Army at Ahgam in Shopian district this evening, a police official said.

He said the soldiers retaliated, triggering a brief exchange of fire.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the militants, he added.