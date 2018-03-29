NEW DELHI: Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the new exam dates in the next couple of days.

The re-examination has been necessitated after the papers of the Economics exam of class XII held on March 26 and Maths exam of class X held on March 28 were leaked on social media hours before the examination.

READ | Stop playing hit and trial with our lives: CBSE Students hold protest at Jantar Mantar over question paper leak

Addressing a press conference here, Javadekar said, “CBSE will come up with the next step and the new exam dates in the next couple of days.”

He added, “We must make all efforts that these exams proceed smoothly and without any breach”.

Javadekar assured that culprits behind the paper leak will not be spared.

“This is a very unfortunate development. I understand the pain the parents and students will have to go through. Whoever is involved in the paper leak will not be spared. Police will soon arrest the culprits.”

He said that biggest challenge for the ministry is to eliminate all crimes in the field of education.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged leak of the CBSE examination papers.