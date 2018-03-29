NEW DELHI: The Centre is likely to move the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking a clarification on its order for constitution of a “scheme” to implement the Cauvery water award, with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka having differences over it.

Sentiments went high in the Rajya Sabha as AIADMK MP Navaneethakrishnan said all MPs of the party would commit suicide if the SC order on constituting the Cauvery Management Board was not implemented.

The court’s deadline for constitution of a scheme for water sharing between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry is March 29.

Union water resources secretary U P Singh held a meeting in the Ministry, and according to sources, a decision to approach the SC was taken, keeping in mind the deadline on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the BJP’s TN unit, led by Rajya Sabha member L Ganesan, called on Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging the Centre to form the CMB.

Let’s wait for a day, says Palaniswami

“There is still a day,” said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. “Only when the deadline is over can one decide on the stand to be taken... We are hopeful the Centre will implement the order”.