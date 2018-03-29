NEW DELHI: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairperson Anita Karwal on Thursday said that the board's decision of reconducting the examination where the papers were leaked is in favour of the students.

"We have taken the decision in favour of the students. It is in favour of what is fair. Very soon we will tell them the dates (of rescheduled exams), please don't worry," Karwal told reporters here before leaving in her car.

ALSO READ | CBSE question paper leak: Delhi police arrests main suspect Vicky; HRD ministry to announce new exam dates soon

The CBSE had announced reconduct of exams on Wednesday following the leak of two papers of Math and Economics for Class X and Class XII respectively. The dates for the exams have not yet been announced.

The Congress has demanded the sacking of Karwal for the alleged lapse.

ALSO READ | System needs retest not us: CBSE Students hold protest at Jantar Mantar over question paper leak

The opposition party has also pressed for the resignation of Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar and a probe by a high court judge.

#WATCH 'We have taken decision in favour of the students. We are working for their good:CBSE Chief Anita Karwal on ANI reporter's question, 'What about the career of 16 lakh students?' #CBSEPaperLeak pic.twitter.com/QI0bpdhUD6 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018

ALSO READ | Culprits of CBSE question paper leak won't be spared: Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar had termed the CBSE examination paper leak issue unfortunate and said culprits would not go scot-free.

The Delhi unit of All India Democratic Students' Organisation also demanded a high-level probe into the CBSE question paper leak case, and said it showed the board's "utter negligence" in conducting examinations fairly.