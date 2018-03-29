KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate attached assets including resorts, hotels, and land parcels worth Rs 2,300 crore in connection with the money laundering probe against the Rose Valley chit fund, an official said on Thursday.

"Assets including nine hotels, 11 resorts along with a plot of around 200 acres land and 400 odd land parcels across districts in West Bengal have been attached and the value of seized assets was to tune of Rs 2300 crore," the ED official said.

The agency has been probing the diversion of funds from the Rose Valley Group's deposit taking companies.

The agency had registered an FIR against the company and its Chairman Gautam Kundu in 2014 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested in 2015.

Recently, the central agency had recovered incriminating documents, gold ornaments and precious stones worth Rs 40 crore during searches at showrooms at a jewellery house in connection with the ponzi scheme scam.

In the Rose Valley chit fund scam case, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets of the company including eight hotels and 12 high-end cars with a value of Rs 1,250 crore in 2016.

After this new seizure, the total attached assets in the case would be around Rs 4,000 crore.

