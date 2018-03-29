PANAJI: Goa Congress' outgoing president Shantaram Naik today demanded sacking of CBSE chairman in connection with paper leaks and handing over the matter to the CBI for investigation.

"The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) chairman should be sacked and if found criminally responsible or negligent, he should be put under arrest," Naik, who resigned as the state Congress president recently, said in a statement.

Naik's resignation is not yet accepted by the Congress top brass.

The Delhi Police's crime branch is investigating the alleged leak of Class 12 economics and Class 10 mathematics papers after registering two separate cases in the matter.

In the wake of reports claiming paper leaks, the CBSE yesterday announced re-examination of the two papers.

Referring to alleged leaks of papers, Naik said the Union HRD Ministry seemed interested only in "painting the Education Policy in saffron".

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be held responsible for a "criminal delay" in finalising new Education Policy.

The Congress leader demanded incorporation of necessary provisions in the Education Policy under preparation to "curb the menace of paper leakage".