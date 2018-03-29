NEW DELHI: The Union Law Ministry has approved the filing of review petition on Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 (SC/ST Act), in the Supreme Court, sources said on Thursday.

The Opposition has been pressing the Centre to file a review petition against the recent top court ruling that diluted the provisions for immediate arrest under the SC/ST Act.

On March 20, the apex court, in a bid to check misuse of the SC/ST Act, ruled that preliminary enquiry in a case under the Atrocities Act would be done by the DSP to ensure the allegations are not frivolous, and to avoid false implication of an innocent.

The court also held that a government official cannot be prosecuted on mere allegation of committing an offence under the Act without the sanction of the appointing authority.