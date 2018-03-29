SRINAGAR: Three people, including two girls, attempted suicide in the Kashmir valley, a police spokesman said here on Thursday afternoon.

He said," one of the girls who was not identified, consumed some poisonous substance at her Beerwah, Badgam house in central Kashmir."

However, her family members immediately shifted her to a local hospital from where she was referred to JVC, Bemina, Srinagar.

It was not immediately clear why she tried to end her life, the spokesperson said, adding police has registered a case and initiated findings.

He said the other girl, name withheld, a resident of Kupwara also consumed some poisonous substance at her home.

She was shifted to District Hospital, Kupwara, from where she was referred to S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, in a critical condition.

In this case also, police have registered a case and started a probe to find out why she tried to end her life.

The third case concerns a youth who too consumed a poisonous substance in his Manasbal house in Ganderbal district to finish off his life.

He was rushed to a local hospital from where he was shifted to JVC, Bemina, Srinagar. Police has registered a case and initiated investigations in the case.