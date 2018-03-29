NEW DELHI: The Medical Counselling Committee in the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, on Wednesday, retracted the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Tests (PG) for seat allocation, three hours after releasing it on it’s website.

The goof-up was attributed to “inadvertent/ technical” mistake.

The MCC, in it’s announcement, said that the results “may be treated as null and void”, and that fresh results will be updated as soon as possible. The website also said that the last date for reporting, for the counselling, has now been extended to April 5 suggesting that the process of counselling is not complete yet and the result was published prematurely.

The faux pas drew strong responses from students in several parts of the country who said that “thousands of students are on tenterhooks because of the goof-up.”

“This is outrageous. How can they declare result null and void due to technical fault? I qualified in the previously published result. What if I don’t in the next one? Someone needs to take responsibility and restore previous results,” said Harish Verma, a PG aspirant. “Also this increases doubts of malpractice.”

Ankit Lall raised objections saying that the credibility of examinations being conducted under this government is at stake. “At a time when lakhs of students are in deep trouble due to CBSE cancelling two papers we also have been made suffer due to a goof-up. How do we trust that the examination machinery in the country is any credible?”