SULTANPUR: A court here today granted interim bail to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with a 10-year-old case.

The AAP leader appeared before the district and sessions court after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him in connection with the case relating to the staging of dharna demanding to restore of power supply in Sultanpur in 2008.

He was granted interim bail on a personal bond of Rs. 30,000, government counsel Tarkeshwar Singh said.

The matter of his regular bail will be taken up on April 11, he said.

In 2008, Shahganj Police Chowki in-charge Krishna Murari Sharma had lodged a case against 17 people, including Singh, for staging a protest before the Jamal gate in Kotwali city police station area.

He had alleged that the protest hindered the movement of traffic.

The court had recently issued a non-bailable warrant against Singh.