NEW DELHI:A day after CBSE announced that it will re-conduct Class X mathematics and Class XII economics examinations, furious students took out a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the Board’s “negligence”.The frustrated students blamed CBSE for not taking adequate security measures to avoid leaks. They are angry as they will have to suffer because of the Board’s laxity.

Naman Geet Parashar (17) had made holiday plans after the exams. “Now that needs to be cancelled,” the Class XII student of Green Field Public School, Ghaziabad, said. “This is all CBSE’s fault. Even if they re-conduct the exam, we students will boycott.”A total of 16,38,428 students across the country had registered for CBSE Class X exams and 11,86,306 for Class XII.

“Of the lakhs of students, only a few hundred, or may be a thousand, must have received the leaked paper. Why should all of us suffer because of others who were involved?” said Yash Sharma (17), a Class X student of MRV School, Vikaspuri.

Kajol Tiwari, a Class X student of RSKV School, West Vinod Nagar, said, “The CBSE could have taken action the very first time they heard about the leak of Class XII Accounts paper. Their denial has now caused us much suffering. It would have been better if the schools had continued conducting Class X exams.”The students are planning to hold another protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday at 11 am.