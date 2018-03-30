NEW DELHI: A shoe was hurled at the stage when Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday was addressing a rally, where Anna Hazare was holding a hunger strike with a list of demands, at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

In the video, it is seen that a shoe flew in on the stage during his speech, which however, did not touch the Chief Minister and fell down.

The incident took place on the day when Hazare ended his seven-day fast, after meeting Fadnavis.

Hazare had been on a fast from March 23, demanding the appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states, and ensure better production cost for farm produce.

Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh visited Hazare, after reports of his health deterioration.

Hazare's doctor said on Wednesday that his blood pressure was high and sugar level was low, making him feel exhausted.

Speaking to media, Fadnavis assured that the Central government has taken positive decision on Hazare's demand.

"The Central government has taken affirmative decisions on most of Anna Hazare's demands," Fadnavis said.

The Maharashtra government further averred that "a committee has been formed for the demand approval of Anna Hazare."

On Monday, the Centre reached out to Hazare, along with Girish Mahajan, to ensure that most of the demands of the social activist will be fulfilled.

Hazare had earlier said that he would do satyagraha till life left in his body and accused the Central government of not allotting space.