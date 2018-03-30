KOLKATA: West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury today said the anti-BJP front in the country "can succeed only under party president Rahul Gandhi's leadership".

Chowdhury took a dig at chief minister Mamata Banerjee's proposal of putting up a "one-to one" fight against the BJP and said the Congress does not need advice from her.

Banerjee is trying to project herself as a pan-India leader, he said.

"She is advising Congress on what to do and what not to Who has appointed her as an adviser to the Congress? If you are serious about fighting communal forces, you have to fight under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi," he asserted.

Banerjee, during her recent visit to New Delhi, had talked about a "one-to-one fight" between the BJP and the opposition party in every state.

The state Congress president also alleged that Banerjee and the TMC government have failed to control violence in the state during the Ram Navami celebrations.

"The state government was unable to tackle the clashes in the state as the TMC and the BJP are both sides of a same coin," he said.

The Congress does not need suggestions from the TMC on how to deal with communal forces, Chowdhury quipped.

"We are not opposed to any particular individual, the party stands against the communal ideology of the BJP as a whole," he said.

In a bid to forge oppositionunity, Banerjee had met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi earlier this week and stressed on the need for a united front against the BJP.

The Trinamool Congress leader also met a host of other opposition leaders, including NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, during her two-day visit to the national capital to explore possibilities of a "federal front" to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.