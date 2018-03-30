CHANDIGARH: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday escaped unhurt as a youth threw a brick at his official car in Panipat, the Haryana Police arrested two accused in this connection.

Vij After chairing the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting at the mini-secretariat in Panipat came out and sat in the front seat of his car while Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Samalkha MLA Ravinder Machroli, and BJP district president Pramod Vij sat on the back seat.

As the driver Chander Prakash started the car as it was in the porch of the building and the vehicle was about to leave a brick was hurdled on the front windscreen of the car thus it broke the front glass by a youth in a checked shirt.

At the time of the incident, Deputy Commissioner Sumedha Kataria and Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma besides other officials and BJP leaders were present in the porch to see off the minister.

The police immediately arrested two youths 24-year old Amit and 25-year old Deepak both hailing from Shanti Nagar and Mahabir Colony in Panipat. As both of them tried to run away after the incident.

Vij said it was a negligence on the part of the police and added that it does not seem to be a pre-planned conspiracy by the youths.

"It did not seem like it was premeditated. The police told that the youths were opposing the apex court’s decision about the SC-ST Act.”

A case was registered in the matter. The police questioned the youth which does not seem to be mentally sound and were opposing the decision of the apex court on SC-ST Act.