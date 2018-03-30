NEW DELHI / CHENNAI: On a day when Tamil Nadu was seething as the Centre had failed to constitute the Cauvery Management Board within the deadline set by the Supreme Court, it emerged that the Union water resources ministry had already filed a clarification petition before the SC. The application was moved on Wednesday, said a senior official in the ministry.

“The matter is likely to be taken up on Monday or Tuesday. We have sought clarity on the ‘scheme’ mentioned in the SC ruling,” he said.He added that none of the states has questioned the quantum of award but there are differences over the implementing authority. “When four states have different views, it is better for us to ask the SC about the way forward,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to go ahead with its plan to file a contempt of court petition against the Centre for failing to abide by the SC order. The petition will be filed on Saturday for which PWD Secretary S K Prabhakar and Cauvery Technical Cell Chairman R Subramanian will reach Delhi on Friday evening.