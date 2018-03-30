A 10th class CBSE student displays a placard during a protest over the alleged paper leak at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education examination paper leak could become bigger with top functionaries of the Union human resources development ministry and the board on Thursday conceding that question papers of Class XII Biology and Accountancy could have been leaked as well.

Reports of leakage of at least other two papers “could have been true”, they admitted. While the Accountancy exam was held on March 15, the Biology one was on March 27 — a day before the CBSE finally admitted the leak.

On Wednesday, the CBSE had ordered a retest for Class XII Economics and Class X Maths, dates for which are likely to be announced early next week.

“The decision to cancel the two papers was taken on Wednesday because it became evident that the leaked maths paper had reached hundreds of thousands of mobiles through WhatsApp messages,” said a senior HRD official in the school education department. “Then it was just not fair to let the honest students be at any disadvantage.” Ditto Class XII Economics exam.

None of the officials, however, explained why the CBSE and the ministry had rubbished all the reports of leaks earlier — and why only Class XII Economics was cancelled, despite strong reports of leaks of other two papers.