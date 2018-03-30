NEW DELHI: The Congress Party on Friday said that Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar Ministry’s failure lead to CBSE paper leak.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge expressed concern over the issue while saying that future of 28 lakh students is at stake.

“The paper leak issue shows the HRD ministry's failure. The future of 28 lakh students is at stake. We will raise this issue in the Parliament,” Kharge told ANI.

Several students and Congress youth leaders earlier today held protests in several parts of the national capital against the paper leak while demanding immediate action in the matter.

The papers of the Economics exam of class XII, held on March 26 and Maths exam of class X, held on March 28 were leaked on social media hours before the examination.

Soon after this, CBSE announced re-examination and a police investigation into the matter.

Union Minister Javadekar also took cognisance of the matter and assured strict action against the culprits.