NEW DELHI: Protesting against the CBSE question paper leak, the NSUI on Friday met Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar and demanded the sacking of CBSE chief Anita Karwal.

Leaders of the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India also demanded that the affected students be given the option to re-appear in the Class 10 and 12 exams which will be re-taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

"We asked him to sack the CBSE chief... Another alternative we suggested was to accord average marks of previous papers in place of the cancelled papers," Delhi University Students Union President and NSUI member Rocky Tuseed told IANS.

Tuseed said Javadekar promised to consider their demands.

The leak of economics question paper of Class 12 and mathematics paper of Class 10 was reported on Wednesday. The CBSE has announced a re-examination in the two papers though fresh dates are yet to be announced.