NEW DELHI: In wake of the CBSE paper leak, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday asked engineering students to devise solutions for making exams "leak-proof".

Launching the final round of the Smart India Hackathon-2018 (software edition) here at New Delhi Institute of Management, he appealed to the students to "come out with the solution for making examinations leak proof", an official statement said.

Javadekar said though the problem was not a subject of this year's competition, he asked the students to "work on the solution of full proof examination" after the competition gets over.

The two-day final of the Hackathon is being held at 28 nodal centres across the country. There are 1,296 entries selected for the finals out of more than 17,400 teams with participation of around one lakh students of Engineering, Management and MCA.

Addressing the participants, Javadekar said: "More than one lakh students of more than 1,200 colleges are participating in this second edition of the Smart India Hackathon 2018, which is a record."

"... more than 8,000 students at 28 different centres will work on their final innovations for the next 36 hours. These students will codify their innovations in a group of six, on which they are working hard since last four months."

This the second edition of the competition which was first held last year and is organised by the All India Council for Technical Education for the HRD Ministry.

The competition comprises of two parts -- Software Hackathon and Hardware Hackathon. The final round of Hardware Hackathon competition will be conducted in June.