NEW DELHI: A Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) student from Cochin on Friday approached the Supreme Court against the re-examination of Class X Maths paper.

Rohan Mathew approached the apex court against the decision of the CBSE to cancel and re-conduct the Mathematics exam held on March 28 over the question paper leak.

Mathew sought the court's direction to the education board to publish results on the basis of already held examination.

He also sought setting up of a special high-powered committee to conduct a detailed investigation into the case.

The Economics question paper of class XII and Maths question paper of class X were leaked on social media hours before the examination. The Economics exam was held on March 26 and the Maths paper on March 28.

Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup said on Friday that the CBSE re-exam for Class XII Economics paper would be held on 25 April but a decision on the CBSE re-exam for the Class X Maths paper would be taken later.

"Regarding Class 10th re-examination, as the leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi and Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July," Swarup said.

According to the police, the exam papers were circulated on 10 WhatsApp groups with more than 50 members in each group. The members of these groups are private tutors, students and parents.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is questioning admins and members of these WhatsApp groups.

The Crime Branch on Wednesday had set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged leak of the CBSE examination papers.

However, the Opposition parties are cornering the government over the paper leaks and terming it as the government’s failure.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday asked students not to sit for the CBSE re-examination.