Retired paramilitary officials at a protest demanding One Rank One Pension OROP benefits and other privileges under the ex-servicemen category at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | PTI File Photo

NEW DELHI: The Confederation of Ex Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association has decided to hold a day-long hunger strike and half-naked protest march on April 6 in the national capital to demand One Rank One Pension and restoration of an old pension scheme to those personnel appointed after January 1, 2004.

The Confederation represents 12 lakh serving personnel of the various Central paramilitary forces and 8 lakh retired personnel.

Besides One Rank One Pension and restoration of the old pension scheme, the Confederation’s other demands include Paramilitary Special Pay and Martyr’s status to those killed in action.

The Confederation will organise hunger strike/dharna at Rajghat on April 6 and protesters will then take out a half-naked march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to fight for the genuine demands like OROP, Paramilitary Special Pay, Martyr’s status and restoration of the old pension scheme.

The confederation represents 20 lakh serving and retired personnel of the Central paramilitary forces like the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB and Assam Rifles. Unlike the defence forces, the Central paramilitary personnel recruited after January 1, 2004, are not entitled to pension benefits.