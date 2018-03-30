MUMBAI: Five Maoist militants including two couples who had a collective reward of over Rs 24 lakh over their heads surrendered before police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Wendesday, police said here today. The surrendered militants include two women and a platoon commander couple.

The surrender of Sainu, Rupi alias Jhuri Kande Narote, Arjun Naresh Barsai Poya, Chaya alias Raje Devi, and Vinu alias Ramnath Bijou Sundar Kovachi indicates the success of state government's campaign to encourage the Naxals lay down their weapons, said the police.

The surrendered Naxals have confessed to being involved in activities such as blasts, kidnappings, and encounters, police have said.

According to the police, Sainu alias Mirgu Zuru Velda (35) was inducted into the Kasansoor area platoon no 3 in April 2001. He was elevated to the level of Platoon Commander of the company 4 A in 2008. He had participated in 63 armed-encounters with the police and has several cases against him including 11 blasts, 17 murders, 4 arsons and 3 abduction cases. He was carrying a reward of Rs 12 lakh.

Rupi alias Jhuri Kande Narote (36) is wife of Sainu. She joined Kasansoor dalam in 2003 and was made commander of platoon 4 C in 2008. She had participated in 42 police-Naxal encounters and has charges of 7 blasts, 8 murders and 2 arsons against her. She was carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh over her head.

Arjun Naresh Barsai Poya (25) was active in Tipagadh dalam since 2011 and was elevated to press team members in March 2014. He carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh over his head. His wife Chaya alias Raje Devi Kulyeti (23) was inducted into Bhamragad dalam in 2011 and was active in south division SNM team since 2015.

She too carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head. Vinu alias Ramnath Bijou Sundar Kovachi (22) who was working as a guard of DVC Joganna since December 2016 too had a reward of Rs 2 lakh on him. All the Maoists surrendered before acting SP Raja R., Additional SP Dr Maheshwar Reddy, Dr Hari Balaji and Mahendra Pandit.