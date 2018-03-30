Image used for representational purpose.

AMRELI: More than a dozen students were injured after a school bus turned turtle in Gujarat's Amreli district.

The incident took place on Friday in Devaliya village.

The bus, which belonged to Gyandeep Vidhya Mandir School located in Amreli, was carrying a total of 20 students.

After the accident, the locals sprung into action and broke open the glass windows of the bus and rescued the students.

Moreover, 108 medical emergency service was called and the injured were taken to the civil hospital.