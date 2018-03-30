NEW DELHI: How Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale has been described in government records -- religious preacher, criminal, terrorist or other, the Central Information Commission has asked the Home Ministry to send this RTI query to the Punjab government for providing reply.

It was one of the questions posed by an RTI applicant who had also sought to know from the Home Ministry the number of FIRs pending against Bhindranwale, alleged to be the mascot of the Khalistan movement in which thousands of people were killed, when he was killed by security forces in operation Blue Star in 1984.

Law and order being a state subject, the information regarding cases registered against Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale must be held by Government of Punjab.

"The PIO is directed to transfer RTI application to Government of Punjab within one week of receipt of this order," Information Commissioner Yashovardhan Azad said.