SRINAGAR: A school building was today damaged in a fire incident in Uri area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Fire broke out in the the old building of the high school at Salamabad in Uri at 6.00 am.

The three-room building, made mostly of wood, was severely damaged in the fire but timely action by fire brigade personnel prevented the blaze from spreading to adjoining buildings, the officials said.

The damaged building housed the office, laboratory and computer lab of the school.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, they said.