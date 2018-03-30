After the question papers were leaked to students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday ordered a retest for Class XII Economics and Class X Maths.

But, is it possible for CBSE board exam question papers to get leaked during its processing and storing? Express breaks down the journey of the question papers and the possibility of leakage step-by-step.

Step 1

Board finalises three to four experts for each subject and then seeks three to four sets of papers each at a place decided by CBSE. Experts don't know whether their paper is being finalised.

Chance of leak: Not possible because setters do not know if the papers set by them will be used.

Step 2

Papers are sent to a team of moderators whose identities are kept secret. Subject experts check difficulty level of papers and ensure they follow the syllabus and okay different sets of question papers.

Chance of leak: Not possible because the moderators also do not get to choose the final papers.

Step 3

Final sets of question papers are then translated in Hindi (since they are originally framed in English) and question papers in both the languages are printed at a press chosen by the CBSE.

Chance of leak: Possible if CBSE officials or printers connive.

Step 4

Final papers are sealed and sent to regional offices; board keeps some other sets as a backup. Regional offices do not keep final papers. They are sent to the banks nearby.

Chance of leak: Likely if somebody from the regional office manages to tamper with the sealed question papers.

Step 5

On the day of the examinations (sometimes the day before examination in some parts of the country), question papers are collected from banks by schools but seals are always broken at examination centres minutes before the tests start.

Chance of leak: Likely if those who collect the examination papers manage to break the seal in advance and copy questions from the question papers.