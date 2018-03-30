Five inmates were killed in a riot in a Venezuelan prison. (Image for representation)

AMRITSAR: The security forces on Thursday nabbed a spy, working for Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in a joint operation with Military Intelligence arrested the spy.

The spy identified as Ravi Kumar was arrested from Amritsar.

The police also recovered photographs of Army vehicles, handmade maps of restricted areas and copies of restricted training manuals of Army from his procession.

He was recruited by ISI 7 months ago through Facebook to provide all vital inputs on Army.

The spy used to receive money routed via Dubai through money transfers. He has been booked under Official Secrets Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).