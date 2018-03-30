More than 100 monkeys have been killed in the last one week at Dabarsi village. (ANI)

AMROHA: More than 100 monkeys have been killed in the last one week at Dabarsi village in Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the preliminary reports, it is suspected that these monkeys were poisoned. However, the residents of the village claim that the monkeys died due to 'chowmein chutney’.

However, the real cause of the death is yet unknown and will become clear after the post-mortem report is received.

Monkeys die under mysterious circumstances in #Amroha. Locals allege more than 100 monkeys have died till now, forest dept officials (in pic) refute the number, say they are taking precautionary measures. Postmortem reports are awaited to decide further course of action. pic.twitter.com/osOApMRPyw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 30, 2018

An investigation into the matter by the forest department is underway.