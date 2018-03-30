NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today appointed MP Rajeev Satav as in-charge of the party's affairs in Gujarat and former union minister Jitendra Singh as its man in charge of Odisha.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot was entrusted the responsibility as AICC general secretary in-charge of Gujarat, ahead of assembly polls in the state late last year.

"Congress President Rahul Gandhi has appointed Rajeev Satav, MP, as the AICC incharge of Gujarat with immediate effect," said a statement by AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi.

"Congress President Rahul Gandhi has appointed Jitendra Singh, ex-union minister as AICC incharge of Odisha, in place of B K Hariprasad," said a second statement.

The second order also said the party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Hariprasad, "who will be stepping down from his responsibility as AICC General secretary Incharge, Odisha".

However, the party communication on Gujarat does not specify if Satav has replaced Gehlot.

Sources said Gehlot was entrusted the responsibility ahead of the Gujarat polls, as was done during Punjab elections, but would continue to be a party general secretary.

Gehlot, who has thanked the party workers of Gujarat for extending support to him during the assembly elections, will concentrate on the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, where he is already campaigning, sources said.

In another order, Gandhi has appointed Lalji Desai as the chief organiser of the All India Congress Seva Dal, replacing Mehendra Joshi.

The party also placed on record the hard work and contribution of Joshi, who is stepping down from his responsibility as dhief organiser of Seva Dal.

The changes indicate a generational shift in the party under Gandhi's leadership.

A few other changes are in the offing and the party is likely to see an all new set-up soon, party insiders said.