Security personnel injured in Chhattisgarh IED blast
Published: 30th March 2018
BIJAPUR: A security force personnel was injured on Friday morning in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said.
Laxman Rao's both legs were injured when the blast occurred in Chinnakorepal village of the district.
He was immediately evacuated and rushed to Bijapur district hospital for treatment, according to sources.