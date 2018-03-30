In this file photo, Union Minister Babul Supriyo speaks to the media after discussing Raniganj violence with West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathy in Kolkata. | PTI

ASANSOL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo has filed a counter-FIR in response to the one lodged against him for assaulting a police officer.

“Had registered an FIR against the police officer who assaulted me,” said the BJP leader after he was booked for assaulting an officer and violating Sec 144 in Asansol, where the situation continued to remain tense over a Ram Navami procession.

The leader accused the officer of assaulting him while being barred entry into the violence-hit areas.

Earlier in the day, Supriyo said that the state administration, including the police and the district magistrate, was acting like the Trinamool Congress cadres and was doing nothing to take stock of the current situation.

Supriyo, who also met state Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi during his visit, said that he informed the Centre that several attempts by the Governor to convince the state to allow paramilitary force in Asansol failed.

The Ram Navami celebrations on March 25 had turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of Bengal leaving three dead and several injured.

On March 28, the Centre sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on incidents of arson and violence.

In addition, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asserted that such behaviour was unacceptable in her state and that her government would strongly deal with each miscreant.

Following the continued violence, Section 144 was imposed in Asansol, on March 28.