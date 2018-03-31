JAMMU: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat today visited Northern Command headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and reviewed overall security situation along the Line of Control.

Gen Rawat, who was on a two-day visit to J&K, had visited forward areas bordering China in the eastern Ladakh region yesterday.

Today, the Army Chief visited Northern Command Headquarter at Udhampur, a defence spokesman said.

He was briefed by Lieutenant General D Anbu, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, on the overall security situation along the Line of Control and the hinterland in the command theatre, the spokesman said.

The Army Chief interacted with senior military commanders and took a firsthand assessment of the prevailing operational conditions and preparedness, the spokesman said.

Gen Rawat lauded the high standards of operational readiness in the difficult terrain and challenging operational environment, he said.

The General also lauded the synergy and cooperation between the Northern Command, Air Force, Central Armed Police Forces, Civil Administration, and the JK Police operating in the region, he said.

Gen Rawat arrived at Leh yesterday and visited forward posts in Eastern Ladakh.