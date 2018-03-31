NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday praised Imam Rashidi of Asansol and Yashpal Saxena from Delhi, as both of them appealed for peace despite losing their sons in communal violence.

He also asserted that his party will not allow ideology of BJP and RSS to win.

"After losing their sons due to hate and communalism, messages from Yashpal Saxena and Imam Rashidi show that love will always defeat hatred in India.

"The foundation of Congress rests on compassion and mutual brotherhood. We will not allow the hatred spreading BJP/RSS ideology to win," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi attaching messages from both the fathers.

Yashpal Sexena's son Ankit Saxena was killed on February 1 by the family of a woman he was in a relationship with.

According to Delhi Police, the woman's family was against their relationship as they belonged to different communities and had told him to end it.

Asansol mosque Imam, Maulana Imdadul Rashidi's 16-year-old son became a victim of violence, triggered by Ram Navami processions in West Bengal.

Both the fathers had appealed for peace.