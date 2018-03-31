In this file photo, students come out from examination center after appearing in the CBSE class 12th exams, in New Delhi.. (Parveen Negi | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police investigations into the CBSE paper leak case have led the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to a money trail. According to the police, parents of almost a dozen students, who were part of the WhatsApp groups where leaked question papers were shared, have told the investigative team that they paid money to get the paper. Delhi Police Crime Branch has identified over ten WhatsApp groups with 50-60 members each, in the case.

“The students who were part of these groups, their parents told us that they paid money to get these papers. The money ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 10,000. We are verifying the claims of the parents,” a senior SIT member, probing the case told The New Indian Express.

Delhi Crime Branch has also sought a reply from Google about the email &it.deven532@gmail.com, which was sent to the CBSE chairperson from a Gmail ID with images of handwritten questions papers.

“The e-mail contains images of 12 pages of handwritten question papers, which were posted on WhatsApp groups. We have asked Google to provide us the details like location, when was the Gmail ID, which was used to send a mail to the CBSE, created,” the official said.

The Delhi Police had registered separate cases on March 27 and 28, respectively, to probe the paper leaks, following complaints by the CBSE’s regional director. The cases were registered on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.