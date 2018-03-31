NEW DELHI: There were more questions than answers given at a press conference on Friday by the Human Resources Development Ministry that was called to make announcements related to the latest developments and decisions as a consequence of CBSE paper leaks that have rocked the country. Anil Swarup, Secretary, School Education and Literacy Department, who was tasked with making the announcements and fielding questions from media, appeared to be fiercely protecting CBSE chairman Anita Karwal, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer.

Though present at the venue, which turned heated as several tough questions were posed, Karwal barely spoke. Swarup chose to answer the questions, even those which were addressed to her. While admitting that a “system that had been working fine for last so many years, but did not work this time round,” the secretary, in response to many questions, kept saying that “there are no perfect decisions, but those taken mainly with students’ interest in mind.”

On being asked if responsibility of the leak had been fixed or if heads of top CBSE officials, including that of Karwal, will roll, all Swarup could say was that “responsibility cannot be fixed unless investigations are over and its confirmed at which level leaks have happened.”

He, however, chose to ignore a question on why action was not taken against Karwal given her “moral responsibility” to conduct fair Board examinations. Quizzed if the Board ignored tipoffs of leaks on several occasions before March 28, Swarup said that “a number of papers that were floating around as the leaked paper” had turned out to be a hoax. The secretary also did not make any commitments on part of the government that no leaks will happen in future.